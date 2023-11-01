Rama mitudlo og BOD; Daluz: Magpabilin mi

Since there is no action, the move of the mayor is to proceed,” matod ni Castillo. “With that, there is a new board. This board must act immediately for the greater good of the city, especially that water is really important to us.”Matod ni Castillo nga ang desisyon sa pagtudlo sa bag-ong mga miyembro may kalambigitan sa hukom sa Regional Trial Court sa pagtangtang nila ni kanhi MCWD directors Augustus Pe Jr.

