Rainy Undas due to LPA, shear line

The weather system is not forecast to develop into a tropical cyclone, but it will bring rains as it moves toward the Philippine landmass. The LPA and shear line will bring scattered rains over parts of the Visayas, Bicol, Mimaropa, Calabarzon and Aurora.

It said the northeast monsoon may also bring isolated light rains, but will have no significant impact over Metro Manila, Ilocos, the Cordilleras and the rest of Central Luzon.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown Bonifacio

Six traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers... The unbeaten University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters breezed through their sixth straight win with a 73-57 drubbing of the Southwestern...

The defending champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers used an explosive opening assault to crush the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 69-46, and stay unscathed in five starts in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation,...r

