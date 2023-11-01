Rainy All Saints' Day in Luzon, flooding and landslides possible

Weather forecaster Robert Badrina advised the public to bring an umbrella when they visit the cemetery. A low pressure area was last spotted over the coastal waters of Caramoran, Catanduanes and is very likely to dissipate in the coming hours, Badrina said.Metro Manila, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Bulacan, CALABARZON, Marinduque, and Camarines Norte will experience scattered rains from the LPA and shear line.Meanwhile, the weakening Northeast Monsoon, or Amihan, will also bring light rains over Cordillera, Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.
Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have fairer weather with only isolated light rains expected. The rest of Bicol Region and MIMAROPA and the entire Visayas and Mindanao, however, will be sunny and hot with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon or evening.As the Amihan weakens further, the shear line will retreat northwards and just affect Cagayan Valley before dissipating on Sunday.
Philippines Headlines
