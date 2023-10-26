Rainner Acosta: Grand finalist and multi-medal winner at WCOPA 2023

The 2023 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), the world-renowned Talent Olympics for performers, showcased Pinoy artistry at its best in an unforgettable manner, marking Team Philippines’ triumphant return to the Grand Champion spot after six years.

The 2023 WCOPA accolades for Team Philippines encompass five grand champions, 86 gold medals, 91 silver medals, 59 bronze medals, 53 division plaques, 10 finalist medals, 56 semi-finalist medals, and seven scholarships from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. For these, the Philippine delegation also secured the Top Team Rank and the Top Division Winner Rank.

For his first stint at WCOPA 2023, Rainner harvested a total of six medals for various categories: a gold medal as a grand finalist; gold for Senior Vocal Pop Group; silver as a semi-finalist for Solo Vocal; silver for Senior Vocals Contemporary; another silver for Senior Vocals Variety; and bronze for Senior Vocals Country & Western. headtopics.com

Rainner is a singer, songwriter, arranger, and dancer rolled-into-one, originally from Metro Manila. Because of his splendid performances, many fans and singing aficionados already likened him to be the Bruno Mars of the Philippines!

“Competing in singing contests defined me. I knew I was exceptional but life steered me away from the entertainment path, setting aside my artistry for some time, because I needed to earn to make ends meet for my family,” he continued. headtopics.com

Losing his career in between, Rainner felt like a lost soul with his self-confidence wasting away. He also found singing hard: “I could still sing but not the way I used to do when I was younger and still full of dreams.”

“WCOPA was my last shot to try to reclaim what I once had. I was scared and insecure. I felt inferior as I was already way past my prime. Despite all the doubts and fears, God has sent special people along the way who motivated me to try again,” Raineer narrated. headtopics.com

