Rain showers, thunderstorms forecast over PH — Pagasa

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in a 5 a.m. advisory said the LPA, however, has a slim chance of entering PAR and developing into a tropical depression in the coming days.

'Most parts of the country will likely have a generally fair weather condition over the 24 hours except for isolated downpours and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon or at night,' weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.He said the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon locally known as 'amihan.

