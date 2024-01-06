Rafael Nadal's comeback ends with loss to Jordan Thompson

Spanish great Rafael Nadal's comeback to tennis came to an end when he lost a 3hr 25min marathon quarterfinal to Australian Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International on Friday, Jan. 5. Thompson saved three match points in the second set before overcoming an increasingly fatigued Nadal 5-7, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, in a grueling encounter that finished just before midnight on Pat Rafter Arena.

Thompson booked a semifinal against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov with the win, while at the same time throwing a spanner in the works of Nadal's Australian Open preparations."I think he played a good match. For me, it was not the best match, I had a lot of opportunities to win it," he sai





