Even as concerns mount in the US over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the flashpoint most likely to spark a conflict between the world’s largest economies is currently an immobileRecent months have seen water cannon fire, repeated close encounters and diplomatic protests, as the Philippines, a treaty ally of the US, has pushed back against recurring Chinese incursions in its exclusive economic zone.

The US, for its part, has clarified its commitments to the Philippines and President Joe Biden was unequivocal in his comments earlier this week. “I want to be very clear: The United States’ defenseThe Philippines is not the only nation at risk as the US accuses China of repeated incidents between its two militaries. On Thursday, US Indo-Pacific CommandWith neither side backing down, some former officials see the situation only worsening.

“The Americans will keep on sending ships and aircraft to come, and for such a practice they have practiced for decades. It’s difficult for American to back down,” he said during a conference in Vietnam on Wednesday. The “Chinese military is growing and we’re big and stronger. Of course we’ve become less tolerant towards what we consider to be a provocation.” headtopics.com

Ties between the two geopolitical rivals remain fragile, despite recent improvements. An alleged Chinese spy balloon that overflew the US earlier this year upended relations that had started to stabilize after Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Bali in late 2022. The latest tensions in the SCS have the potential to once again upend warming relations ahead of an expected meeting between Biden with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Washington this week.

“It is unavoidable that it will be raised in every meeting, but with little hope of progress,” said Gregory Poling, who directs the Southeast Asia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “The South China Sea certainly jeopardizes warming ties because China’s unsafe behavior makes it likelier than not that we will eventually see more violence.” headtopics.com

