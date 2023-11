Quiambao muling bumida sa Green Archers vs Bulldogs

Nagliyab ang opensa ng MVP contender na si Quiambao matapos ilista ang triple-double na 20 points, 14 rebounds at 10 assists para ilista ang 6-3 karta para sa Taft-based squad.

Ipinaramdam ng DLSU ang kanilang lakas sa u­nang dalawang quarters nang iwanan ang NU ng 11-point lead, 50-39 sa halftime. Samantala, nalasap ng Bulldogs ang pangalawang talo sa siyam na laro, pero nasa No. 2 pa rin sila sa team standings.

Tangan ng Red Warriors ang 3-6 karta, nasa pang pito sila ng team standings pero buhay pa rin ang tsansa nila sa playoffs. Naghabol ang Grow­ling Tigers ng 17 points sa third quarter at naibaba nila ito sa 10 ngunit nag-init ang opensa nina Migs Pangi­linan at Nic Cabañero para kunin ang 59-69 lead may 7:44 minuto pa sa fourth quarter. headtopics.com

Kumamada si Jalen Duren ng 23 points at 15 rebounds para banderahan ang Pistons sa 118-102 paggupo sa Chicago Bulls at ibinasura ang career-high 51 points ni Zach LaVine.

