Quezon City's 2nd Most Wanted Man Falls

on Wednesday along 11th Street, New Manila, also in the same village.Llapitan said the suspect has been wanted by the police after he was charged with statutory rape.However, the police declined to give details on the suspect's case.Maranan was quick to commend the CIDU operatives for the arrest of the suspect.'This clearly shows that the gallant men and women of this District are dedicated in their mandate to track down wanted persons and put them behind bars,' the QCPD chief said.

