Quezon City named most business-friendly LGU in NCR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has named Quezon City as the most business-friendly local government unit in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“I share these awards with our city officials and employees who are working tirelessly to give businesses an ideal climate where they can flourish and provide employment and livelihood opportunities to QCitizens,” Belmonte said in a statement released yesterday.

The local chief executive noted various initiatives that the city government has undertaken to attract more investors, such as the digitization under the QC E-Services Program. The PCCI-QC, led by its president Alfred Carandang, was also awarded the Most Outstanding Chamber for the NCR and the Philippines-City Level 1. headtopics.com

Also last week, Quezon City received several recognitions during the 2023 Urban Governance Exemplar Awards of the Department of the Interior and Local Government – NCR.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioThe Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country...

Matthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom “Friends,” was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on...

Quezon City most wanted man fallsThe most wanted fugitive in Quezon City was arrested in Barangay Kamuning on Thursday. Read more ⮕

ALAMIN: Pinipilahang pancit bato sa Quezon CityMistulang blockbuster sa pelikula ang pila ng mga customer ng isang pancit bato food cart sa Quezon City. Read more ⮕

Belmonte: Quezon City ready for BSKE, UndasThe Quezon City government yesterday expressed readiness for the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and the commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day next week. Read more ⮕

Motorcycle rider patay matapos magulungan ng dump truckPatay ang isang motorcycle rider matapos magulungan ng isang dump truck sa Quezon City. Read more ⮕

QC government to host 'Future of Work Conference' in NovemberTo prepare business establishments for the future of work, the Quezon City government will be holding the “INNOVATE.ADAPT.THRIVE: The Quezon City Future of Work Conference 2023” on November 13 and 14, 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ortigas, Quezon City. Read more ⮕

Arayat LGU recognized for anti-illegal drugs driveSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕