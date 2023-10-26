Quezon City gov’t recognizes outstanding citizens

ByThe Quezon City government has recognized 15 outstanding citizens and institutions in the recent 21st Manuel Luis Quezon Award for their outstanding achievements, contribution to the community, and exemplary service to the people.

Mayor Joy Belmonte spearheaded the awarding of the 2023 citations to University of the Philippines-School of Urban and Regional Planning associate professor Ernesto Serote, Ateneo de Manila University- School of Social Sciences, Department of Sociology and Anthropology professor Dr. Emma Porio, UP Diliman – College of Science and Marine Science Institute director and Oceanography professor Dr.

Institutions that bagged the award were Rex Education, Rural Rising PH, Mother Earth Foundation, Only Wealth Foundation Inc. and Human Nature Awardees for the Special Citation (Post-humous) were architect Federico Ilustre and Department of Social Welfare and Development secretary Corazon Victoria “Dinky” Soliman. headtopics.com

Belmonte said the awardees were subjected to a thorough assessment and deliberation process of the selection committee. The awardees demonstrated dedication and excellence in their respective fields, particularly in Justice and Law, Science and Technology, Social Work, Business and Entrepreneurship, and Environment and Sanitation.- Advertisement -

SC: Election body can’t take posters off private areasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Darwin G. Amojelar, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israel given free license to kill—Qatar rulerDefining the News Read more ⮕

5 dead in early poll violenceDefining the News Read more ⮕

Vito Barcelo, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

NSC vows more maritime patrols in West PH SeaDefining the News Read more ⮕