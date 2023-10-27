Quezon City game-changer

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) recently announced the opening of its latest serviced residence, Citadines Roces Quezon City, in the Quezon City. Located in Don A. Roces Avenue Diliman, Citadines Roces promises to be a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers seeking a comfortable and convenient getaway experience in the heart of Metro Manila.

Set to open its doors in November 2023, the serviced residence offers 200 well-appointed suites, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to provide a combination of style and comfort while also showcasing its modern look designed for functionality.

The serviced residence boasts a range of amenities, from a retail podium offering convenient shopping options to performance spaces that inspire creativity, Citadines Roces Quezon City also features an all-day dining restaurant, function spaces for meetings and events, a swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center, and a resident’s lounge for both relaxation and socializing. headtopics.com

