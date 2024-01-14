Queen Margrethe of Denmark to Abdicate, Son to Become King Frederik X

HEAD TOPICS

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is set to abdicate and her son, Frederik, will become King Frederik X. The historic event is expected to draw over 100,000 Danes. Queen Margrethe, who has been a popular figure, will sign a declaration of abdication after her 52-year reign. This is only the second time in Danish history that a sovereign has stepped down. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will officially proclaim Frederik as the new king.

Copenhagen—Denmark turns a page in its history on Sunday when Queen Margrethe abdicates and her son becomes King Frederik X, with more than 100,000 Danes expected to turn out for the unprecedented event. The hugely popular chain-smoking Queen Margrethe II, 83, will leave her residence at Copenhagen’s Amalienborg Palace shortly after 1:30 pm (1230 GMT) for a short carriage ride to Christiansborg Palace, the seat of government and parliament.

There, at a Council of State at 2:00 pm, she will sign a declaration of abdication ending her 52-year reign, only the second time a Danish sovereign has stepped down, the last one Erik III almost nine centuries ago in 1146. Her 55-year-old son Frederik — who will also attend the Council of State along with his Australian-born wife Mary and their eldest child, 18-year-old Prince Christian — automatically becomes king and head of state upon Margrethe’s abdication. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will then proclaim him King Frederik X on the balcony of Christiansborg Palac

