QCPD seizes over P16-M illegal drugs in buy-busts from Sept. 1-Oct. 26

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Friday, Oct. 27, the confiscation of a total of P16,864,863.60 worth of illegal drugs and arrest of 513 drug suspects in a series of buy-bust operations in the city from Sept.1 to Oct. 26.

QCPD said its different police stations and units conducted 304 anti-illegal drugs operations which yielded 2,130.66 grams of shabu, 18,228.13 grams of marijuana, and 135 grams of “Kush” or high-grade marijuana.

On top of the operations were the drug stings conducted by the QCPD Novaliches Station (PS 4) under Lt. Col. Jerry Castillo that resulted in the arrest of 48 drug personalities and the confiscation of P2,684,999.60 worth of illegal drugs.The District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) under officer-in-charge Maj. Wennie Ann Cale also collared seven suspects and confiscated P2,194,000 worth of shabu and marijuana. headtopics.com

QCPD Payatas Bagong Silangan Station (PS 13) operatives also seized P979,480 illegal drugs and arrested 37 drug suspects. Galas Station (PS 11) nabbed 37 suspects and seized P668,088 worth of illegal drugs.

Entrapment operations launched by the Holy Spirit Police Station (PS 14) also resulted in the arrest of 33 drug peddlers and seizure of P575,920 worth of alleged illegal drugs QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan lauded his men and thanked the QCitizens who coordinated and gave information about the suspects’ activities which led to the succesful anti-illegal drugs operations. headtopics.com

