QC Mayor Joy Belmonte awarded top UN environmental honor

Belmonte received the award for her initiatives aimed at combating plastic pollution, addressing climate change, and greening Quezon City.

“Cities can be the dynamic engines of change we need to overcome the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste—and mayors can help to lead that charge,” she added. Belmonte told UNEP that good governance “involves good stewardship of the environment.”

Quezon City has also developed a plan to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% in 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. The Philippines is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with poor and rural communities bearing the brunt of disasters headtopics.com

“People will buy into your vision if you value what they have to say. That is the best way to get all of our environmental issues across,” Belmonte said. This year’s other awardees include United Kingdom’s Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the inspiration and action category, China’s Blue Circle and Chile’s José Manuel Moller for the entrepreneurial vision category, and South Africa’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research for the science and innovation category.Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.

The International Energy Agency warned Tuesday that energy policies must evolve if global warming is to be limited to 1.5...

