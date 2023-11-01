QC gov’t honors recipients of 21st MLQ awards

“We are honored to have with us distinguished individuals and organizations who set the bar high in terms of active participation in governance, and whose achievements must be celebrated and emulated,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.“In one way or another, whether on their own volition or driven by circumstances, our awardees devoted their lives and careers in pursuing worthwhile causes, and in so doing, made positive impacts to the city, the country and even the world,” the mayor added.

Also recognized are Executive Judge Juvenal Noriega Bella who was among the pioneering Judges that implemented the eCourt system and eSubpoena system; and Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh who has written a Toolkit for Philippine Trial Judges, as well as a working paper on the enforcement of ethical standards in the judiciary.

Institutions were also recognized, including Rex Education for being the pioneer in the educational publishing industry in the Philippines for all levels; Rural Rising PH, a non-profit grassroots organization that helps distressed Filipino Farmers; Mother Earth Foundation (MEF) that enables local governments and NGOs to implement Zero Waste programs in communities; Tanging Yaman Foundation Inc, a conduit foundation that offers scholarships to Filipino Youth; and Human Nature, a QC-based...

For Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, the awardees’ actions and commitment to serve the community have created a chain of reactions that positively affect society.

