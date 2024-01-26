Qatar Criticizes Netanyahu's Remarks on Mediation Efforts with Hamas

Qatar expressed its dismay over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism of its mediation efforts with Hamas. The remarks have complicated negotiations aimed at ending hostilities and securing the release of hostages. Netanyahu called Qatar's role in the mediation 'problematic,' while Qatar labeled his comments as 'irresponsible and destructive.

' The public disagreement occurred during delicate talks to find a potential agreement to alleviate the devastating effects of the ongoing war in Gaza





