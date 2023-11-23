Qatar announces truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas, bringing a four-day halt in fighting and leading to the release of dozens of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qatar: Key intermediary in Israel-Hamas war as fate of hostages hangs in balanceJERUSALEM—The gas-rich nation of Qatar has become a key intermediary over the fate of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas militants after their unprecedented attack on Israel, once again putting the small Arabian Peninsula country in the spotlight.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Hamas offers to release hostages in exchange for truce with IsraelThe armed wing of Hamas has offered to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for a five-day truce with Israel. The group has informed Qatari mediators about their willingness to release the hostages, but they have accused Israel of procrastinating. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at the possibility of a deal to free the hostages, but has not provided any details.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Israel and Hamas Agree to Four-Day Truce, Hostages to be ReleasedIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement for a four-day truce, with the release of hostages taken by Hamas. The Israeli cabinet has approved the accord, and at least 50 hostages will be released in exchange for a temporary halt in military operations. Hamas has also announced the release of 150 Palestinians from Israeli jails.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree to four-day truce, hostages to be releasedIsrael and Hamas have reached an agreement for a four-day truce, during which dozens of hostages will be released. The truce offers a brief pause in the nearly seven weeks of total war between the two sides.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

PH abstains from UN call for ‘humanitarian truce’ in Israel-Hamas warThe Philippine government has decided to abstain from the United Nation’s (UN) call to provide an “immediate humanitarian truce” between Israel and militant group Hamas, with a progressive alliance group lambasting this supposed support for the “continued genocide” in Gaza.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

Philippines abstains from UN resolution calling for Israel-Hamas ‘humanitarian truce’'As we would condemn all terrorist attacks, the resolution does not mention nor condemn the terrorist attack of October 7 by Hamas leading to the deaths of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as Filipinos,' Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo...

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »