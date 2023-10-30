Pup Play: Kink communities can help people build connections and improve body image

that includes various expressions of unconventional or non-traditional sexual desires. This encompasses a wide array of practices, including power dynamics, intense sensations/stimuli, role-playing, and more.We are researchers within nutrition and health research with a focus on diverse gender and sexualities. In this project called, we seek to more deeply understand how meanings ascribed to bodies are socially constructed for gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer men within the pup community.
We recruited 17 self-identifying gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer men who are pups across Canada. They attended three workshops and each of them created a cellphilm in which they talked about being a pup and how their body image is shaped in the pup community. within kink communities and gay BDSM and leather subculture. Alongside the sexual component, pup play is viewed by many to be a .
Pups often wear pup gear like collars and pup masks or hoods. Some individuals within pup communities take on the role of pup "handlers," which means they assume a more dominant role within pup play.Cellphilming is an art-based research method and serves as a tool for advocacy that researchers seeking to disrupt traditional roles within research can use.
However, many participants also felt pup communities were spaces where dominant ideas about men’s body standards and masculinity were changed, lessened, or lacking altogether. As another participant noted, “Body image doesn’t really matter in the pup community, and that’s sort of the point. Just be a puppy.”
Participants reflected on how the process of becoming a pup helped them change their feelings about their bodies and overcome body image concerns.
One participant noted, “While I’ve got the mask on and I’m at the events, I don’t tend to think about it. But soon as the mask comes off then I start to think about my body-image issues again.”
