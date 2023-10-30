that includes various expressions of unconventional or non-traditional sexual desires. This encompasses a wide array of practices, including power dynamics, intense sensations/stimuli, role-playing, and more.We are researchers within nutrition and health research with a focus on diverse gender and sexualities. In this project called, we seek to more deeply understand how meanings ascribed to bodies are socially constructed for gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer men within the pup community.

We recruited 17 self-identifying gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer men who are pups across Canada. They attended three workshops and each of them created a cellphilm in which they talked about being a pup and how their body image is shaped in the pup community. within kink communities and gay BDSM and leather subculture. Alongside the sexual component, pup play is viewed by many to be a .

Pups often wear pup gear like collars and pup masks or hoods. Some individuals within pup communities take on the role of pup “handlers,” which means they assume a more dominant role within pup play.Cellphilming is an art-based research method and serves as a tool for advocacy that researchers seeking to disrupt traditional roles within research can use. headtopics.com

However, many participants also felt pup communities were spaces where dominant ideas about men’s body standards and masculinity were changed, lessened, or lacking altogether. As another participant noted, “Body image doesn’t really matter in the pup community, and that’s sort of the point. Just be a puppy.”

KINK. Kink communities can often help people with personal development, self-expression and overcoming anxieties. Deontè Lee. Participants reflected on how the process of becoming a pup helped them change their feelings about their bodies and overcome body image concerns. headtopics.com

One participant noted, “While I’ve got the mask on and I’m at the events, I don’t tend to think about it. But soon as the mask comes off then I start to think about my body-image issues again.”

Converge rookie Inand Fornilos out to prove worth sans minimal experience in college playFormer high school standout Inand Fornilos will be entering his first PBA season with the Converge FiberXers with a chip on his shoulder. Read more ⮕

Maverick Ahanmisi excited to play for Gin KingsFilipino-Nigerian guard Maverick Ahanmisi is excited to finally don the Barangay Ginebra jersey and play for what he describes as 'the greatest fan base in PBA history,' when the pro league opens Season 48 on November 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Read more ⮕

Introducing Redmi Pad SE: Perfect companion for work, playDefining the News Read more ⮕

Ronnie Alonte hopes to play this Pinoy superheroRonnie Alonte's ultimate goal as an actor is to play the iconic Pinoy superhero Lastikman. Read more ⮕

PH muaythai team bags one gold, two silvers in World Combat GamesThe pair of Rhichein Yosorez and Alyssa Kylie Mallari displayed impressive techniques to nab the gold medal in the mixed mai muay event with a score of 9.20 points. Read more ⮕

Fritz Biagtan, Mark Abelardo earn big wins at ONE Friday Fights 38Fritz “Kid Tornado” Biagtan left nothing to chance as he pulled off a scintillating first round technical knockout win over Deepak Bhardwaj at ONE Friday Fights 38 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Read more ⮕