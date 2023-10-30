Public told: Don’t bring small children to cemeteries

THE public has been advised to refrain from bringing small children to cemeteries on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days celebration (November 1 and 2) to prevent injuries and diseases caused by overcrowding.In an advisory released Monday, October 30, 2023, the Department of Health (DOH) said the threat of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is still present despite the number of cases in the country plateauing.

Herbosa also warned against patronizing ambulant vendors inside and outside cemeteries who are selling green mangoes, sandwiches, fruit juices, and other similar food stuff.He said the food may be contaminated by unsafe water and other elements of the environment that may compromise the health and safety of consumers.

