Public reminded: Follow rules set for Kalag-kalag

She said following the rules set in place, especially regarding the prohibition of liquor, would ensure a smooth and safe observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.The rules include not bringing in bladed weapons, liquor, gambling paraphernalia, and large sound systems.Gumandal said the public should bring enough food and water, sun protection, and own plastic garbage bags.She added that there will be no overnight stay inside the cemeteries.
