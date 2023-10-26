Public-private partnership to boost development of green building

Panglao, Bohol—One of the highlights of the Building Green 2023 Conference, organized by the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC) and held in Modala Resort was the update on the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE), the Philippine Green Building Council’s (PHILGBC) green building rating system, ANZ/PH, the net zero certification program, and the Health and Well-being for Buildings Program.

The milestone is an important step toward finalizing the BERDE v5.0.0 framework. Now, Ramos said the PHILGBC wants to get comments from the rest of the industry for their valuable feedback. “By engaging industry stakeholders and encouraging their feedback, we are confident that these programs will drive positive change and contribute to a more sustainable future for all,” Ramos added.

“These programs offer a comprehensive framework and guidance for developers, designers, and building owners to achieve sustainable and net-zero goals while prioritizing human health and well-being,” English said. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the ANZ/PH program focuses on net-zero energy and carbon emissions, enabling buildings to achieve a high level of energy efficiency and sustainability. Moreover, the Health and Well-being for Buildings Program emphasizes creating spaces that enhance occupant health and productivity.

EU, Philippines sign 60-million-euro green economy programDefining the News Read more ⮕

Pacquiao waits for green light on Olympic bidFilipino boxing legend Manny Pacquio said he was waiting for the International Olympic Committee's green light to compete in the Paris 2024 Games. Read more ⮕

Philippines, EU sign 60-million-euro green economy grantThe granta ims to fund the Philippines' efforts to embrace a circular economy Read more ⮕

Biden warns China not to attack Philippine ships after incidentsPresident Joe Biden warned China that the US would be forced to intervene if Beijing attacks Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, after two separate collisions in the disputed waterway over the weekend. Read more ⮕

Philippine Fleet holds specialized training off the coast of ZambalesNaval and air assets of the Philippine Fleet (PF) on Wednesday started specialized training drills aimed at improving the interoperability and efficiency of newly acquired platforms of the service. In a statement, PF spokesperson Lt. Read more ⮕

Brawner: No need to invoke MDT over West Philippine Sea collisionsArmed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday said there is no need yet to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States over the recent collisions of Philippine and Chinese vessels near Ayungin Shoal. Read more ⮕