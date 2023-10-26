Provincial buses allowed on EDSA from Oct. 26-Nov. 6

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is allowing provincial buses to use EDSA from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m. from October 26 to November 6.

MMDA also implemented the policy during the Holy Week break this year and the Christmas season last year.The agency eased the ban on provincial buses along EDSA to allow the provincial buses to accommodate the expected high number of passengers going to the provinces for the holidays and ensure the convenience and comfort of commuters.However, if MMDA monitors that the traffic flow is light, they will allow them to enter EDSA round the clock.

“Mas maagang bumiyahe pauwi para sa undas para di maiwasan yung pagdedelay ng biyahe at oras,” Peter Ariola said.“Hindi pa masyadong masikip not unlike dati ang haba na ng pila hirap na sa pag-uwi… maaga ako nagpaalam sa work para hindi ako maabutan ng pila at standing mahirap kasi yun pag standing ka tapos masikip na.” Angel said.MMDA has also deployed Rapid Rescue teams along EDSA and transport hubs to respond to emergencies. headtopics.com

