Provincial buses allowed on EDSA for Undas

Motorists experience heavy traffic along EDSA Buendia near Estrella on October 27,2023 just a few days ahead of All Saints' Day.MANILA, Philippines — Provincial buses will be able to use parts of EDSA to carry passengers going to the provinces for the holidays next week, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Manila government advised motorists that some roads near the Manila North Cemetery will be sealed off during Undas. Also, motorists visiting the Manila North Cemetery may park their vehicles along P. Guevarra, Felix Huertas, Oroquieta and Simoun streets, it added.Those visiting La Loma Cemetery and Chinese Cemetery should take the stretch of Rizal Avenue and J. Abad Santos Avenue as their “point of entrance or exit.”

Trailer trucks and heavy vehicles from Lacson Avenue that usually traverse Dimasalang Road “shall go straight to Yuseco street to point of destination.” In Marikina, the city government will implement a one-way traffic scheme along A. Bonifacio Avenue to ease traffic for those visiting Loyola Memorial Park on Nov. 1 and 2.Vehicles going to the cemetery through Gate 2 must stay on the left lane while motorists headed to the city proper must use the right lane. headtopics.com

The entire stretch of A. Bonifacio will be closed to give way to those visiting the Parañaque Public Cemetery. Cebu province will be the first to sell rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) at P20 per kilo, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia...

