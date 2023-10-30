Proudly Filipino ice cream brand unveils new look and holiday flavors

Carmen's Best, a pioneer in the world of locally-produced gourmet ice cream, recently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to uncompromised quality at its"Day of Joy" celebration last Oct. 16, held at the Marquis Events Place in Taguig.

Carmen’s Best Director Felipe Bince; Metro Pacific Agro Ventures President and CEO Jovy Hernandez; Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Chief Commercial Officer Toby Gatchalian; Metro Pacific Investment Corp. Executive Vice President, Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla; Carmen’s Best Director Ricky Vargas; and host of Carmen’s Best ‘Day of Joy’ event Gretchen Ho

Their #NoShortCuts mantra underscores their dedication to using 100 percent fresh, locally-sourced milk from Laguna, ensuring that every scoop of Carmen's Best ice cream is a delightful indulgence. Over the years, Carmen's Best has garnered a devoted following with popular flavors such as Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Malted Milk, Dark Chocolate, and Brazilian Coffee, among others. These flavors have become synonymous with moments of joy and indulgence. headtopics.com

The event served as a testament to the brand's belief that there is no greater joy than giving your best. Guests enjoyed ice cream tastings, frozen dessert demonstrations, and other activities and performances including a musical number from the Ryan Cayabyab Chorale.

"Day of Joy" also marked the unveiling of Carmen's Best's new brand identity, reflecting an elevated and joyful look, along with an eco-friendly shift to all-paper packaging. The brand also shared a preview of its new store at SM Mall of Asia and refreshed Rockwell branch. headtopics.com

Carmen's Best aims to not only redefine the art of ice cream but also transform the Filipino dairy industry as a whole. Under the majority ownership of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures, the brand's CEO, Jovy Hernandez, expressed their vision to offer a full dairy line, including milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and other milk derivatives, all proudly local and 100 percent fresh.

