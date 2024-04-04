Prostate Cancer Cases to Double by 2040, Lancet Report Says

The number of new prostate cancer cases around the world will more than double over the next two decades as poorer countries catch up with the ageing of richer nations, according to a Lancet report published Thursday. Researchers behind the study said the rise in cases is linked to the increased life expectancy and changes in the age pyramid around the world. Prostate cancer is the most widespread cancer among men, accounting for about 15 percent of cases.

As life expectancy improves in developing countries, the number of prostate cancer cases also increases, the researchers said

