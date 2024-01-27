Proposed bill on creation of Migrant Worker Relations Commission raises concerns over anti-labor provisions

Another bill that contains anti-labor provision on execution of monetary awards is in the offing with the proposed creation of the Migrant Worker Relations Commission (MWRC). House Bill 8805 seeks the creation of the MWRC, a quasi-judicial body that will have jurisdiction over all claims and disputes involving Filipino migrant workers. The bill was proposed by Rep. Ron Salo of the Kabayan party-list group.

The bill seeks to provide timely and fair resolution of the grievances of the migrant workers, which will be transferred to the MWRC from the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) or National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB). However, the proposed bill contained provisions in connection with the execution of monetary awards, which essentially are anti-labor, unconstitutional and pro-employers. In essence, it will amend the Labor Code that will have adverse significant impact on the “immediately final and executory” nature of decisions issued by the quasi-judicial bodies like the NLRC/NCMB





