Proposed Amendment to the 1987 Constitution for Greater Flexibility in Education

The joint resolution of the House and the Senate proposes to amend the restrictive provisions of the 1987 Constitution by adding the phrase, “Unless provided by law,” to the general provisions of Article XIV, Paragraph 2, which provides that all educational institutions shall be owned solely by citizens and corporations or associations at least 60 percent owned by Filipinos.

The intent of the amendment is to give greater flexibility to educational policy so that we can take advantage of the benefits of globalization and innovative developments in higher education. Congress, in its wisdom to amend the Constitution, should consider simply to replace this section on education with the provisions on education of the original 1935 Constitution.Article XIII, Sec. 5 of the 1935 Constitution has almost all the ingredients of the 1987 Constitutio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House leaders question Cha-cha survey resultsTwo House leaders yesterday questioned the latest Pulse Asia survey results which showed that 88 percent of Filipinos are opposed to the amendment of economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Economic charter changer 'on track'—Congress leadersPRAGUE: Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Martin Romualdez on Friday said that the passage of the proposed bill amending restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution was on track.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Comelec ready to hold Cha-cha plebiscite after House OKs Charter amendmentsThe Comelec is ready to hold a plebiscite on proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution in the event the House of Representatives approves its economic Charter change resolution.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

House committee okays Charter change resolutionMANILA, Philippines: The House of Representatives' Committee of the Whole on Wednesday approved Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 7 which seeks to amend certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

RBH 7 on economic Cha-cha passed on final reading in HouseThe House of Representatives on Wednesday approved Resolution of Both Houses No.7 seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution to allow foreign ownership in vital industries on third and final reading.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Lawyers ask SC to compel Congress to pass anti-dynasty law. Why this matters.The 1987 Constitution prohibits political dynasties, but Congress has yet to pass a law that will make this possible

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »