Proposed ‘24 budget under council review

THE Cebu City Council has referred Mayor Michael Rama’s proposed P100 billion annual budget for 2024 to the committee on budget and finance for review.In a letter to the council dated Oct.

“So, daghan kaayo nig component nga gibutang ni Mayor Mike (the mayor included so many components)… Mao ng dako kaayo ang budget (That’s why the budget is so big) kay (because) it has to address so many things,” he said.“Ang mga dalan, nindoton (We will improve the roads). Ang nga sidewalk, nindoton (We will improve the sidewalks),” he said.He said the government’s aim is transformational in nature. That’s why they have to put a good amount of money into achieving this goal.

