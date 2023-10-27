Property developer redefines modern luxury living

Shang Properties marked a shift in its approach to luxury living by unveiling a new logo and branding during an afternoon soiree held at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City last October 17, 2023.Unveiled through a brand film, the property developer's new logo signifies a shift towards modern luxury and sophistication. It also reflects the company's commitment to meticulous design, harmony, and a sense of lasting power.
"Our brand refresh is a reflection of the changing world. Times have changed and consumers have different needs and desires. We recognized that we need to innovate and adapt to our market's tastes. But what remains is our commitment to boldly moving forward, staying true to our promise of excellence, and setting higher standards in luxury living. In this new era of sophistication, we are not just changing with the times.
