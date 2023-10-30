Promising Vivamax star Apple Dy casts a seductive spell in ‘Tuhog’

The film, as described by Villaflor, marks a departure from the typical Vivamax productions that often center on intimate scenes, offering a unique narrative twist.

“We took a different approach to making a Vivamax film,” Villaflor said during the press conference for the sexy drama action film.represents a significant milestone in her career as it grants her the opportunity to shine in a leading role. She has previously been involved in various projects for Vivamax, a popular streaming platform known for its primarily adult-oriented content.

“They were very professional, and they all made me feel comfortable while doing every intimate scene in the movie. They asked for consent, and we rehearsed everything before filming the scenes,” she said. headtopics.com

The plot revolves around a soldier portrayed by Villaflor, who embarks on a mission and is believed to be deceased. Dy’s character finds solace in Diaz, who plays the role of Villaflor’s character’s father in the film. As they bond while mourning their perceived loss, they are confronted with the shocking revelation that Villaflor’s character is, in fact, still alive.

The film promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of love, loss, and the human spirit, with a touch of intrigue to keep viewers engaged. As Vivamax continues to diversify its content,, which also stars headtopics.com

Dyessa Garcia, Andrea Babierra, Billy Villeta, Billy Jake Cortez, Kier Legaspi, Bon Ivann Lo, Niño Aquino Mendoza, Manu Respall, and Carlene Aguilar,

