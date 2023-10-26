Project of IFAD, Grow Asia aims to help PHL farmers go digital

IFAD and Grow Asia also launched the project in Vietnam and Cambodia last October 23. The initiative has received financial support from the Republic of Korea’s Ministry for Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA).

Southeast Asia is home to 660 million people across 10 countries, and has seen incredible change in recent decades, driven by the rapidly increasing availability and adoption of technology. While digital technology has brought unprecedented opportunities and sources of income, a persistent digital gap means that small-scale farmers and rural people have been unable to tap into these new opportunities.

IFAD said SEEDS aims to leverage strong partnerships to bring localized solutions that bridge this gap and ensure truly inclusive growth in the region by helping them to access services to modernize their farms and agri-enterprises. It will directly benefit 48,000 people, as well as 30 start-ups and 150 government officials across the three countries at the national or subnational level. headtopics.com

“Around 150 million adults in Southeast Asia still lack access to digital technologies, and rural people are especially left behind. Collaboration is essential to ensure that everyone has access to, and can benefit from, the wide opportunities the new digital economy opens up,” said Reehana Raza, regional director, Asia and the Pacific, IFAD. “SEEDS is an initiative that attempts to bring all partners together to enhance digital inclusion, so that technology can be a real force for good.

While the interest in leveraging digital technologies to improve service delivery for small-scale farmers is growing rapidly among the governments of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and response from the private sector is picking up, there are policy and regulatory barriers that limit the uptake of innovations in service provision. headtopics.com

