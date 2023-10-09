Progressive lawyers refute claims of unconstitutionality in ICC investigation

A group of progressive lawyers, the National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL), refuted claims that the entry of International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors into the Philippines to investigate the bloody war on drugs is unconstitutional. NUPL clarified that the Rome Statute, which the Philippines approved through the Senate, allows the ICC to retain jurisdiction over cases filed within one year of withdrawal from the treaty.

The group urges the government to cooperate with the ICC investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign, which has resulted in the deaths of over 6,000 to 30,000 individuals, some of whom are innocent





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Addressing the needs and aspirations of our people through the national budgetThe Senate has started its plenary debates on the 2024 national budget. The P5.768 trillion proposed budget is the first expenditure plan to be fully developed under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

THINK ON THESE: People caring about other peopleAll the while, I thought the rich and the famous don't care about people. They may be wealthy and known all over the world but it doesn't mean they don't care about other people. In fact, they lend their names and even share their time and talent to help the needy and those who need compassion.

Source: EdgeDavao - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Study shows PhilHealth acts more as 'national purchaser', not insurerUlep used the term “national purchaser” in referring to PhilHealth and not as national insurer.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

5 hurt in car-tricycle collision in La UnionCAMP FLORENDO, La Union – Five persons were injured in a collision between a tricycle and a car on the national highway in Barangay Urbiztondo, San Juan, La Union on Friday, September 8.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Lula: Brazil needs to review accession to ICC, own judiciary to decide on PutinIt would be up to the judiciary to decide whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be arrested if he attends next year's G20 summit in Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

[WATCH] EXPLAINER: The Philippines' case at the ICCThe ICC's process is complicated, and the government almost won the decision in July

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »