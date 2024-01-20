Progressive and Church Organizations Oppose Charter Change in the Philippines

Various progressive and church organizations are up in arms in the Philippines following the plan to change the country’s 1987 constitution through the people’s initiative. Lawyer Aaron Pedrosa and Renato Reyes Jr. express their opposition to charter change, stating that it only benefits politicians who want to extend their term of office. They argue that the signature campaign for people’s initiative has no legal or moral basis and is being undertaken through questionable means.





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Progressive Group Questions Increase in Unprogrammed Funds in 2024 National BudgetThe progressive group Bayan Muna expressed concerns over the increase in unprogrammed funds beyond the allocated amount in the 2024 national budget, stating that it is unconstitutional and may lead to corruption. The group issued the statement in response to the announcement by Rep. Elizaldy Co that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. The funds, totaling around P800 billion, are intended for anti-inflationary measures and assistance programs for low-income individuals. To the headtopics.com administrator, Keep the good content coming!

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Filipino Catholic Church leader clarifies Pope Francis' approval of blessings for same-sex couplesArchbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan releases guidelines in response to the recent Vatican document that permits priests to bless same-sex couples

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Philippines to Conduct Joint Naval Patrols with US Navy Amidst China's AggressionThe Philippines has decided to conduct joint naval patrols with the US Navy and invite a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane to monitor resupply operations in response to China's aggression. Critics have concerns, but the Philippine military defends the move as necessary for defense.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Catholic Church allows priests to bless same-sex couplesThe Catholic Church's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) issued a declaration allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples and other non-married couples without changing the Church teaching on marriage.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Coca-Cola Philippines Strengthens Commitment to Environmental SustainabilityCoca-Cola Philippines concludes 2023 with significant progress in its commitment to environmental sustainability and enters 2024 with an increased resolve to accelerate its efforts. The company launched the “May Ikabobote Pa” initiative to inspire behavior change among consumers regarding recycling and expanded partnerships for a circular economy. Additionally, the Coca-Cola Company unveiled its 2030 Water Security Strategy.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Philippines denies provoking conflict in South China SeaThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has responded to Beijing's accusation of encroaching on Chinese territory, stating that the Philippines is not provoking any conflict in the South China Sea. The AFP spokesperson emphasized that the Philippines follows international law and accused China of dangerous maneuvers and violations.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »