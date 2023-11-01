Proclamation of BSKE winners in Pangasinan fully done

29.“Kapag dalawang beses hindi nag-file, hindi na makakatakbo sa susunod na elections. ‘Yung mga nanalo naman hindi makaka-assume ng kanilang post (They won’t be allowed to run in the next elections if they failed to file (the SOCE) twice. For the winners, they cannot assume their post),” he said.Over 57,000 candidates in the province filed their candidacy for this year’s BSKE.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: REPLAY: SunStar's BSKE 2023 live coverageSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: All winners in BSKE in Pangasinan proclaimedMALASIQUI, Pangasinan (PNA) – The proclamation of winners in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the 1,364 barangays in this province has been completed, Commission on Elections-Pangasinan election supervisor lawyer Marino Salas said.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Comelec expects proclamation of all BSKE winners TuesdayAs of writing, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said over 92% of winning candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections have been proclaimed as the poll body sets a target to declare newly elected officials by Tuesday noon.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: 8 BSKE bets in Bicol face suspension of proclamationLEGAZPI CITY, Albay – Eight candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the Bicol region are facing suspension of proclamation due to various reasons with majority of them convicted by final judgement the court, the Commission on Elections-Bicol said on Tuesday, October 31.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Cases to be filed vs Bicol mayor for threatening, delaying proclamation of BSKE winnersThe Commission on Elections says said it will file cases against a mayor in the Bicol region who allegedly threatened members of the electoral board to delay the proclamation of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) winners.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: Proclamation of 79 BSKE 2023 winners on hold due to DQ rapsComelec has suspended the proclamation of at least 79 winners of the 2023 BSKE due to pending disqualification cases against them.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕