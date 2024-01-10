Probe Cha-cha 'payoff'

SEN. Maria Josefa Imelda 'Imee' Marcos urged the Senate to investigate the alleged 'payoffs and misrepresentation' in the signature campaign to push for Charter change. The senator on Wednesday filed Resolution 902 to probe reports that 20 million pesos was allegedly offered to each congressional district that could deliver the needed number of signatures to support the people's initiative to amend the Constitution.

She denounced the 'blatant manner by which ordinary citizens, particularly those in need of government aid, are being misled and exploited' to gain support for Cha-cha





