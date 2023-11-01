PRO-Davao: Brgy captain requested escorts before receiving death threats

However, both Sasa Police Station chief commander, Police Major Carol Jabagat and Police Corporal Ariel Jake Batohanon who acts as the Investigator-On-Case (IOC) said that they have yet to release a final statement once the case is closed.On Monday afternoon, election day, former city councilor Ralph Abella, wife of Davao City Second District Councilor Marissa Abella got a package wrapped in a red cellophane with life-threatening notes, a bullet, funeral flowers, and blood stains on it.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: Empowering volunteers vs illegal activitiesThe Euro Generics International Philippines (Egip) Foundation, in partnership with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples Office-Davao Region (NCIP-Davao) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao), is leading a training initiative to empower Bantay Bukid personnel to tackle illegal activities such as...

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Brgy Vicente Hizon poll bet receives death threatThe Sasa Police Station in the Philippines is investigating death threats received by an aspiring candidate for barangay captain in Vicente Hizon, on the day of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), October 30, 2023.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: IP Summit sought to address Marilog killingsPolice Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) Regional Director PBGen Alden B. Delvo stated during a media interview on Thursday, October 26, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) that he initiated the Indigenous Peoples Summit to address the issue of killings in Marilog.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Peaceful BSKE in Davao RegionThe Police Regional Office-Davao is still in the process of updating the final tally of election-related incidents following the polls, but assured a generally peaceful electoral process. During an interview at Daniel R.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Asia Durian Summit opens in Davao CityThe Philippine Asia Durian Summit has opened at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang in Davao City. The three-day summit (October 25-27) is participated in by over 700 durian growers, processors, consolidators and investors.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

EDGEDAVAO: Return of Xiamen Air to Davao to boost region’s tourism industryTourism leaders and stakeholders in the Davao Region expressed elation over the return of Xiamen Airlines, which held its maiden flight from Jinjiang, China to Davao City with the resumption of the Quanzhou-Davao-Quanzhou air route on Sunday.

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more ⮕