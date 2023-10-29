PRO 4-A all set for village polls

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – The Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-A is fully prepared to ensure the safety and security of the barangay elections in the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon area on Monday, October 30.

PRO 4-A chief Police Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas said they have taken strategic measures to guarantee a peaceful and orderly electoral process and one of these is the deployment of 9,696 police personnel.

“These officers are dedicated to maintaining a secure environment, safeguarding the rights of voters, and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process,” Lucas said. He added that to enhance security and bolster the efforts of PRO 4-A, an additional 678 troops from other uniformed agencies have been deployed to complement them. “This collaborative effort is geared towards maintaining a peaceful and lawful voting process,” he said. headtopics.com

Inspections have been conducted in different checkpoints and election monitoring centers in the region along with Simulation and Communication Exercises (SIMEX and COMMEX). These inspections are designed to ensure that all personnel are well-equipped and informed about their responsibilities during the election period, Lucas added.

Lucas reminded all police officers to remain apolitical during the electoral process and urged them not to engage in any partisan activities.

