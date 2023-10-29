The Department of Tourism (DOT) has embarked on a laudable project, to introduce domestic and international visitors to the country’s lesser-known attractions. This Philippine Experience Program has, so far, covered Mindanao, CALABARZON, and the Bicol Region. More destinations are being lined up for the next few months.

If there is one world-class destination here in the country that visitors should discover and will surely enjoy, it is Banwa Private Island, a multi-award-winning all-villa retreat nestled in the heart of Palawan.

This garden island offers a sanctuary of privacy and tranquility amidst stunning natural beauty and features contemporary beachfront villas ensuring exclusivity and serenity for discerning travelers. With its commitment to sustainable practices and immersive experiences, Banwa Private Island sets a new standard for luxury hospitality in the region. headtopics.com

As if to affirm its standing in the global arena of luxury island resorts, it has been honored as the prestigious “Private Island of the Year” by Destination Deluxe Awards for the third consecutive year. This recognition underscores Banwa Private Island’s unwavering commitment to providing an extraordinary and sustainable experience for its guests.

The Destination Deluxe Awards, which celebrate leaders and pioneers in wellness and travel, are a testament to the exceptional quality, transparency, and originality that the island resort consistently delivers. Evaluated by a distinguished panel of 20 judges, including well-respected industry experts, the awards recognize and applaud change-makers who push the boundaries and innovate in their respective fields. headtopics.com

In addition to this remarkable recognition, Banwa Private Island was recently honored with another award: “The Philippines’ Best Beach, Island, or Upcountry Resort” in the inaugural Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, further solidifying its status as a premier destination in the region.

