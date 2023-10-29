‘Prioritize nutrition programs’

AN EXPERT in public nutrition has called on candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), slated on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to prioritize nutrition initiatives if they succeed in the polls.Azucena Dayanghirang, assistant secretary and executive director of the National Nutrition Council (NNC), stressed the significance of national nutrition programs, which impact child growth and development.

5 percent, or 55,741 children under five in Central Visayas, suffered from stunting.Dayanghirang explained the far-reaching effects of malnutrition on children’s cognitive development.“Our nation’s future is at risk if we don’t foster intellectually gifted children,” she said earlier this month.Dayanghirang urged the winners of the BSKE to allocate resources for nutrition programs, particularly those focused on addressing the root causes of malnutrition.

