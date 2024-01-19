Prime Movers Gather for ProPak Philippines 4th Edition Press Conference

The prime movers of ProPak Philippines 4th Edition recently gathered at the pre-event press conference to share updates and insights on what to expect at the event. Standing from left to right are Mr. Bobby Candelaria, President, Production and Operations Management Association of the Philippines; Mr. Alex Sultan, PhD, President, Halal International Chamber of Commerce and Industries of the Philippines Inc.; Engr. Higinio Porte Jr.

, President, Philippine Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, and Ms. Evangeline Orejola, President, Chamber of Herbal Industries of the Philippines. Seated from left to right are Atty. Dominador Buhain Jr., Chairman and Past President, Philippine Printing Technical Foundation; Ms. Rungphech Chitanuwat, Country General Manager, Informa Markets Philippines; Ms. Julieta Austria, President, Philippine Association of Food Technologists Inc., and Ms. Maria Liza Sandina David, Program Management Office, Department of Trade and Industry – One Town, One Product (OTOP





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Velvet to Perform at New Year's Countdown Event in the PhilippinesRed Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy will be joining Filipino artists in a countdown event in the Philippines to welcome the New Year.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Philippines and China Seek to Deescalate Tensions in South China SeaThe Philippines and China agree to improve maritime communication and handle incidents diplomatically in the South China Sea. Continuous dialogue and academic exchanges on marine scientific research are also planned.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Philippines Building Defense Alliances for Resource Exploration in South China SeaThe Philippines is seeking defense alliances to support its resource exploration efforts in the South China Sea amid tensions with Beijing.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Biden to send trade and investment mission to the PhilippinesUnited States President Joe Biden is set to send his first trade and investment mission to the Philippines, as part of the two countries' commitment to advance economic ties.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Transfer of Fuel Raises Concerns in the PhilippinesThe transfer of fuel from a storage facility in Pearl Harbor to Subic, a province in the Philippines, has raised concerns. The Philippine and United States governments have been silent on the matter, leading to criticism from Senator Imee Marcos. She accuses them of trying to deprive the Filipino people of the right to know.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Fake YouTube Channel 'Asean Analytics' Exploits China-Philippines DisputesA new YouTube channel called 'Asean Analytics' has been launched as a propaganda venue against China, using the territorial and maritime disputes with the Philippines to demonize China. The channel claims to promote ASEAN tourism and deliver information about the economy and development in the region, but it is actually a fake news outfit with no connection to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »