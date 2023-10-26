Price check

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Maria Blanca Lokim and Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau director Philip Sawali visit the flower shops in Manila to see to it that the blooms are not priced excessively during the traditional observance of Undas or All Saints’ Day.

