Preventing aid getting to Gaza could be 'a crime' — ICC prosecutor

"Impeding relief supplies as provided by the Geneva Conventions may constitute a crime within the court jurisdiction," Karim Khan told reporters in Cairo.

"I saw trucks full of goods, full of humanitarian assistance stuck where nobody needs them, stuck in Egypt, stuck at Rafah," he said.Rafah is the only entry point through which international aid is currently able to trickle into the Hamas-run Palestinian territory, which is facing a near-total siege and relentless Israeli bombardment.

Israel's strikes have since then killed more than 8,000 people, half of them children, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the territory said. On Sunday the United Nations warned it feared a breakdown of public order after looting at food aid centres in Gaza run by its agency for Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA.

Khan said his office had an ongoing investigation into "any crimes committed on the territory of Palestine and any crimes committed, whether it's by Israel and Palestine or whether it's acts committed on the territory of Palestine or from Palestine into Israel".He said he was "very concerned also by the spike of the number of reported incidents of attack by settlers against Palestinian civilians" in the territory Israel has occupied since 1967.

"These principles equally apply to Hamas in relation to firing indiscriminate rockets into Israel," he said.

