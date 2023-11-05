Presidential Peace Adviser Hails Successful Local Elections in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region

Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. praised the successful holding of local elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, stating that it demonstrated a well-functioning democracy. He expressed gratitude to the military and police for ensuring the security of the region during the elections. This was the first time village and youth elections were held in the region since its formation 4 years ago.
Galvez also commended the absence of election failures in any part of the country, highlighting the protection of Filipinos' right to suffrage. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the BARMM leadership in the socio-economic and socio-political sphere
