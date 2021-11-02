President Marcos Welcomes Timor-Leste's Support for International Law

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday welcomed the strong support from Timor-Leste in adhering to rules-based international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Mr. Marcos said this following a “productive meeting” with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, who is in Manila on a two-day official visit.

The President mentioned that discussions with Ramos-Horta were valuable, particularly in identifying mechanisms and modalities that could benefit the Philippines in addressing the challenges related to the West Philippine Sea. Mr. Marcos also emphasized Ramos-Horta’s valuable insights from his extensive experience in global affairs, which could help advance the Philippines’ support for a rules-based system and international la

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: Timor-Leste president arrives in PH, to meet Marcos on Friday Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday in a bilateral meeting at the Malacanan Palace.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Marcos meets Timor-Leste President Ramos-Horta in MalacañangMANILA, Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday welcomed Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta in Malacañang as the two leaders sought to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

GMANEWS: ASEAN 2023: Marcos to hold bilateral talks with Vietnam, Laos, Timor LestePresident Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will take part in bilateral meetings with the heads of Vietnam, Lao People&39;s Democratic Republic, and Timor Leste at the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Marcos bats for climate change mitigation, elders' welfare, Timor Leste's ASEAN membership**LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia —** In order to harness the potential of the region, President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to double its efforts in priority areas, including addressing its aging population, climate action, and expanding the bloc's reach.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

GMANEWS: Marcos, Timor Leste PM may tackle Teves' asylum —RomualdezRomualdez said he has no idea if Marcos will ask the Timor Leste&39;s leader to "produce" Teves. "I don&39;t know if he will ask to produce him because he was already in Timor Leste, we&39;re aware of that. With the denial, there is also a five-day period within which he should leave the country," Romualdez said.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Marcos, Timor Leste leader may tackle Teves' asylum bidLABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Timor Leste's Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak may discuss the denied political asylum bid of suspended lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. when the two leaders meet on Thursday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »