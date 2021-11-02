President Marcos: VP Duterte does not deserve impeachment

Vice President Sara Duterte does not deserve to be impeached over her office’s requests for confidential funds, President Marcos said in an interview in Hawaii on Monday (Manila time). “We don’t want her to—she does not deserve to be impeached. So, we will make sure that this is something that we will pay very close attention to,” Mr. Marcos said.

The President said calls for the impeachment of high-ranking officials are not new, especially if there are people who seek to change the results of an election. “I guess a continuing evolution of that thinking is that for as long as we do not like that person elected, we can remove that person, we can impeach that person. There must be a reason other than just because they don’t like that perso





MlaStandard » / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. proclaimed as president-elect, Sara Duterte-Carpio as vice president-elect

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 24. / 21 Read more »

Nur Misuari: from Duterte-Marcos in 2016 to Marcos-Duterte in 2022DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 May) – Nur Misuari, founding chair of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) that fought the Marcos dictatorship, has declared support for Ferdinand “Bongbo…

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 26. / 20,16 Read more »

US Vice President Harris, PH President Marcos to discuss Taiwan – envoyUS Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to give President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a 'fairly good briefing' of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez says dont escalate the tension between China and Taiwan. Informing us about bongbongmarcos meeting with KamalaHarris is enough no need to inform about Agenda over Taiwan's tension with China. the US is coming to make a statement. sasali ka pa.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

FACT CHECK: No Marcos-Duterte order for Vice Ganda to leave the countryThe false claim stems from the talk show host’s quips on confidential funds, which were interpreted as a reference to the controversies surrounding Vice President Sara Duterte

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Marcos heads anti-insurgency body, VP Duterte is co-vice chairVice President Sara Duterte speaks to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Samal Island – Davao City Connector bridge in Davao City on 27 October 2022. MindaNew…

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 26. / 20,16 Read more »

Duterte’s evangelist friend endorses Marcos-Duterte daughter tandem - BusinessWorld OnlineA FILIPINO televangelist who has been indicted in the United States for sex trafficking and other charges endorsed on Tuesday the presidential candidacy of the late dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. and his running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Source: bworldph - 🏆 25. / 20,16 Read more »