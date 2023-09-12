President Marcos to Deliver Hologram Keynote Address at Singapore Fintech Festival

Singapore appears to be a favorite destination of the President. This speaking engagement won’t get any flak, however, since he won’t be there physically, and no public funds will be used for traveling. This would be a good opening line for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he “appears” in the ASEAN city-state on Wednesday, November 15. Marcos will be speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) 2023 via a “Hologram Keynote Address” from the US.

He is, for the 2023 Asia Pacific Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California. International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva will deliver a keynote address before Marcos delivers his speech, and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will join the event in a fireside chat also on Wednesday.over his visits there for the Singapore Grand Prix not once but twic

