President Marcos Secures $672.3 Million in Investment Pledges During US Visit

President Marcos has secured $672.3 million in investment pledges in various sectors during his weeklong working visit in the US.





PhilippineStar » / 🏆 24. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos Jr. Secures $672.3 Million Investment Pledges at APEC MeetingPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. brings home $672.3 million worth of investment pledges from the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco. The pledges cover various sectors including telecommunications, semiconductor and electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. appoints Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael Consing Jr. as president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. Consing has a strong background in finance and has held executive positions in various companies.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

President Marcos to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Discuss South China Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to find ways to deescalate tensions in the South China Sea. This follows his recent meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

[ANALYSIS] President Marcos Jr.’s ‘success story’ for rice price ceilingAll the sound and hoopla about the rice price caps' supposed 'success' are great for the President’s image of champion of the poor, if that is the real objective

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

How about a letter from President Marcos to the young women of Zamboanga City?First word

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

President Marcos signs law formalizing income classification of LGUsPresident Marcos signed into law Republic Act 11964 or the Automatic Income Classification of Local Government Units on Oct. 26, institutionalizing the automatic income classification of LGUs.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »