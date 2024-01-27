President Marcos Orders Study on Allowing Third Parties to Construct Transmission Projects

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. orders study on allowing third parties to construct transmission projects and calls for reliable power at all times during the switch-on of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project.





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos Orders Senate to Review Economic Provisions of ConstitutionPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed the Senate to review the economic provisions of the Constitution in response to the people's initiative for Charter change. The proposal under the people's initiative is considered too divisive, and the Senate will take the lead in the review to preserve the bicameral nature of legislation.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. Congratulates Taiwan's 'President' Lai Ching-te, China Denounces ActPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. congratulates Dr. Lai Ching-te as 'president' of Taiwan, causing China to denounce the act as a violation of the One China principle and interference in its internal affairs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Appoints Frederick Go as Economic CzarPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Frederick Go of the Gokongwei conglomerate as his economic czar or 'super secretary,' tasked to supervise all economic departments. This move is unprecedented and a first for any president. Go will also have to deal with the 'intrigues' thrown at him by officials who do not like the new setup.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

President Marcos Jr. calls for measures to speed up Marawi City's recoveryPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an administrative order to institutionalize recovery efforts in Marawi City and streamline government agencies' functions for faster implementation of programs. Task Force Bangon Marawi is also ordered to conclude its operations by December 2023.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

The Nation Awaits Details of President Marcos Jr.'s Promised Structural ChangeThe nation is eagerly waiting for President Marcos Jr. to provide details on the promised 'structural change' and the policy reforms that will be implemented.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Former Military Retirees Warn President Marcos Jr. of Potential DestabilizationA select group of former Armed Forces chiefs of staff and other high-ranking military retirees has written a letter warning President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. about alleged calls for a 'regime change' and the 'installation of Vice President Sara Duterte as president of the Philippines.' They believe these moves are unconstitutional and pose a grave threat to national security.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »