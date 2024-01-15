President Marcos Orders Senate to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Senate to take the lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution amid the people’s initiative for Charter change (Cha-cha), Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Monday, January 15, 2024.

In a press conference, Zubiri said Marcos gave them the instruction during a congressional meeting, which he along with Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and House Speaker Martin Romualdez attended on January 11 before the Vin d’Honneur. During the meeting, Zubiri said Marcos agreed with them that the proposal under the people’s initiative was “too divisive.” “The President agreed with us that the proposal was too divisive, and asked the Senate to instead take the lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution. In this way, we can preserve our bicameral nature of legislation,” said Zubiri. The Senate President said the proposal subject of the people’s initiative may lead to constitutional crisis, destabilization of bicameralism and may upset the system of checks and balance





